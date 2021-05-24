Large amount of 'Class A drugs' found in sea off Sussex coast

Police in Sussex say they have found a large number of packages in the sea off of the Sussex coast, which they believe contain Class A drugs.

The packages were discovered shortly before 6AM this morning and police were quick to seize them.

They were found off the coast of St Leonards, near Hastings in East Sussex.

The packages were found in the sea off the coast of St Leonards Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, andEast Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will betested to determine what they are".