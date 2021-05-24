Large amount of 'Class A drugs' found in sea off Sussex coast
Police in Sussex say they have found a large number of packages in the sea off of the Sussex coast, which they believe contain Class A drugs.
The packages were discovered shortly before 6AM this morning and police were quick to seize them.
They were found off the coast of St Leonards, near Hastings in East Sussex.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, andEast Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will betested to determine what they are".