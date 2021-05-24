Nearly 200 million pounds to be spent on roads in the south

Vehicles driving along the M3 near Winchester Credit: PA Images

Nearly two-hundred million pounds will be spent on major roads in the south over the next 8 years.

Highways England, which is responsible for major roads, has contracted Kier Highways to help maintain a "safe and reliable road network".

The contract will begin later this year and will see the company maintaining roads including:

  • M27

  • M3

  • A3

  • A31

  • A34

  • M4

The responsibility to conduct maintenance, repair defects and respond to emergency incidents will be passed on to Kier Highways.