Police account for remains found at cemetery

Police investigating the apparent discovery of human remains in "unexpected circumstances" at a cemetery in Petersfield have told ITV News Meridian that they "have accounted for the presence of the remains".

It follows the discovery which was made on Friday May 21, according to a spokesman for Hampshire police.

Officers sealed off a small area of the cemetery and set up two forensics tents whilst making their enquiries.

Forensic activity at the cemetery. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers say they have carried out a thorough investigation and are not treating the incident as suspicious.