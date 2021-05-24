Red Arrows to return to the South coast's airshows

The Red Arrows have announced their return to the sky, with one of their first shows being held at Goodwood in Sussex.

The famous flying display team will also be gracing the sky across Bournemouth, as they return for four days of fly pasts in September for the Bournemouth Air Show.

They last performed almost two years ago in July 2019 at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The pandemic then forced event organisers to cancel upcoming airshows.

Red Arrows at the Bournemouth Airshow Credit: ITV News Meridian

But due to lockdown restrictions easing, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are ready to go for their 57th season.The team are due to perform at Goodwood Festival of Speed held between 8-10 July.

The Bournemouth Airshow which sees thousands of people head to the coast to see a range of flying displays is due to take place between 2-5 September.

Squadron Leader Bould of Red 1 said: “This is the culmination of several months of hard work and everyone’s dedication to the task has brought us to this point, whether they be fellow pilots in the team or our highly-trained support staff.

"Being my first PDA as Red 1, I feel incredibly honoured to have led the team to this point and to now have the opportunity to present a new show – featuring all the energy, excitement and excellence that airshow audiences expect and enjoy."