Residents invited to virtual meeting on use of Napier Barracks

Folkestone and Hythe District Council is holding an online event this week, to address questions that have been raised over the use of Napier Barracks.

Although the council is not involved with the usage of the barracks, it says it will do its best to get answers for any questions that locals may have.

The online event will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday the 27th of May at 3.30pm and will be chaired by Council Leader, Cllr David Monk.

A view of Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Folkestone & Hythe MP Damian Collins will be on the panel for the meeting and the leader of Kent County Council, Cllr Roger Gough. Representatives from the Home Office, Kent Police, Migrant Help and KCC Public Health have also been invited to attend the meeting.

A council spokesperson said: "We understand that our residents may still have questions about the continued use of the barracks in Folkestone and we want to bring together the Home Office and those involved in providing support services to provide the answers to those questions".

The council said they hope the meeting will reassure residents that although the council are not involved in the decision to use Napier Barracks, they are hosting the event to get answers for local residents.

The meeting can be watched here.