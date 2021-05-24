Surge testing for Indian variant deployed in North East Hampshire

NHS Test and Trace is launching new additional testing and genomic sequencing targeted in a number of postcodes across the Hart District, Rushmoor Borough and the Surrey border.

This surge testing is being deployed following the identification of a small number of confirmed cases of the variant first identified in India. All the confirmed cases have been told to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Everyone aged 12 and over who lives or works in these postcodes is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test from Wednesday 26 May, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

The following testing units will be open from 8am – 8pm from 26 May:

Hart District Council car park, Fleet – GU51 4AE

Napier Gardens, Farnborough - GU11 2JH

High Street multi-story car park, Wellington Avenue, Aldershot – GU11 1SD

The Camberley site below is open from 8am - 6pm every day:

Blackwater and Hawley Leisure Centre, Camberley – GU17 9BW

Anyone living or working in the following postcodes can book a test:

GU11

GU12

GU51

GU52

Further targeted testing is also being deployed at a school in the area, which starts today. The local authority is reaching out to anyone who should be tested.

People in this area should continue to make use of free twice-weekly rapid tests, commonly known as lateral flow devices, alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.