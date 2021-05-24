Two thatched cottages go up in flames in 24 hours
Video report from ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee
The thatch fire in the village of Felpham near Bognor Regis brought fire crews from as far away as Southsea and Worthing.
The call came shortly before midnight and firefighters worked through the night to try and bring the fire under control.
The fire at a National Trust cottage near Wimborne started yesterday afternoon. At its height there were more than fifty firefighters at the scene.
One eyewitness who took these photographs said the weather didn't help. Anthony Oliver MBE, said: "Just heartbreaking, devastating to see a lovely cottage going up in flames".
"And of course there was quite a bit of wind".
Anthony Oliver MBE witnessed the Wimborne fire
Graham Kewley, from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On this occasion we knew that the fire was in the roof space and was already involving thatch"
"So the first mobilisation from control was eight fire engines plus some support vehicles to enable us to bring as heavy weight of attack"
In a brief statement the National Trust says that fortunately no one was injured and we are supporting out tenants through this.
Those tenants are recovering from their ordeal at a nearly National Trust owned thatched cottage, which ten years ago was also badly damaged by fire, and successfully renovated.
Experts are now assessing whether the same can be done here. It is often the fast response of firefighters that saves a structure, so it can be re-built.