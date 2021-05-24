Two thatched cottages go up in flames in 24 hours

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

The thatch fire in the village of Felpham near Bognor Regis brought fire crews from as far away as Southsea and Worthing.

The call came shortly before midnight and firefighters worked through the night to try and bring the fire under control.

The fire at a National Trust cottage near Wimborne started yesterday afternoon. At its height there were more than fifty firefighters at the scene.

The National Trust thatched cottage in Wimborne fully ablaze. Credit: Anthony Oliver MBE

One eyewitness who took these photographs said the weather didn't help. Anthony Oliver MBE, said: "Just heartbreaking, devastating to see a lovely cottage going up in flames".

"And of course there was quite a bit of wind".

It was being pushed by the wind but I thought the firemen were doing a splendid job and when one looks at the remains, I'm absolutely staggered how they managed to get anything out of the building at all Anthony Oliver MBE, witness

Anthony Oliver MBE witnessed the Wimborne fire

Graham Kewley, from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On this occasion we knew that the fire was in the roof space and was already involving thatch"

"So the first mobilisation from control was eight fire engines plus some support vehicles to enable us to bring as heavy weight of attack"

These incidents do go on for a long time and are particularly intensive in terms of water resources and crews to cut away the thatch where we can and also assist with the salvage operation Graham Kewley, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

The damage will be assessed to see whether the roof can be re-built. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a brief statement the National Trust says that fortunately no one was injured and we are supporting out tenants through this.

Those tenants are recovering from their ordeal at a nearly National Trust owned thatched cottage, which ten years ago was also badly damaged by fire, and successfully renovated.

Experts are now assessing whether the same can be done here. It is often the fast response of firefighters that saves a structure, so it can be re-built.