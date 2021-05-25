Actor hopes Line of Duty role will open doors for those with disabilities

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth sits down with actor Tommy Jessop (Line of Duty footage courtesy of World Productions)

An actor from Hampshire is hoping that his role in the most watched drama of the year so far will open up more opportunities for others with disabilities who want to get into TV.

The latest series of Line of Duty made a star of Tommy Jessop, who played Terry Boyle, a victim of organised crime.

The 36-year-old is the first actor with Down Syndrome to have a key role in a prime-time drama.

Tommy in Line of Duty Credit: World Productions

Terry said: "It has been a really big and proud honour for my career so far."

Tommy's character Terry needed support as he was exploited by criminals, interrogated on suspicion of murder, and nearly drowned in a lake by bent copper Ryan Pilkington.

Terry said: "I quite enjoyed doing the infamous interview scenes and especially the lake scene. I do like to make people laugh and cry and shout at the TV screens"

Tommy has already appeared in TV dramas and the critically acclaimed short film 'Coming Down the Mountain' with Nicholas Hoult.

But he and his mother Jane believe the movie industry is lagging behind.

Jane said: "Film makers still have to believe in the actors and I'm hoping for Tommy that his role will demonstrate that they can trust him and that he really gets into character and move the viewer to shout laugh and cry."

He starred in a production of Hamlet back in 2012 with the Blue Apple Theatre company, founded by Jane for actors with learning disabilities.

Tommy wanted to perform since he was a little boy and has proved that with hard work and talent that anything is possible.

Tommy has always wanted to act from a young age.

"He's been a murderer, a fisherman, a thief, a football fan, a victim and a bully, a hero, you've been very lucky haven't you, you've had a wonderful time and let's hope for more."

When asked what advice he had for aspiring actors he said: "My advice would be to follow your dreams and hopefully one day you'll be where I am right now."

And the sky is the limit, although rumours of a part in a new Steven Spielberg film are met with Tommy's customary good humour.

"In the words of a certain Terence Boyle...no comment."