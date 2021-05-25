Appeal for Pokemon cards stolen in burglary

Police in Kent have released images of the trading cards as they investigate the burglary at a property in Gravesend.

The cards, which come from the Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z franchises, are said to have been stolen from a property in The Maltings by two men at around 11am on Wednesday the 12th of May 2021.

The cards are yet to be recovered and police are appealing for any information on their whereabouts. People should also be wary of someone selling the cards under suspicious circumstances.

The cards are yet to be recovered. Credit: Kent Police

Officers have arrested Ben Pay, 21, of no fixed address, charged with burgling the address following an arrest made on Saturday the 22nd of May.

At a remand hearing, held at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday the 24th of May, he admitted the offence and has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court.

A 40-year-old man from Rochester was also arrested on suspicion of the offence and he has been released pending further investigation.