Dorset Police prepared for 'busiest summer on record'

Dorset Police are readying up for what is expected to be one of the busiest springs and summers on record.

The force has been meeting weekly with BCP Council, Dorset Council, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as health colleagues, to plan for the expected influx of visitors during the forthcoming May half term, as well as throughout the summer months.

While reported incidents of anti-social behaviour have fallen by 20 per cent over the last four years in Dorset, July and August are traditionally the peak months.

This summer officers from local neighbourhood policing teams will work with community officers from the council, COVID marshals and youth workers to carry out patrols in hotspot areas.

Chief Superintendent, Mark Callaghan, Dorset Police

Officers will be focusing on some key areas including anti-social behaviour, violent crime, road safety, domestic abuse, cyber-crime and sexual offences.

Summer Policing Gold Commander Chief Superintendent Mark Callaghan said: “We are fully expecting demand on our resources this summer to be higher than ever before".

"the continued easing of lockdown restrictions, the reopening of tourism and the night-time economy coupled with the return of some of the county’s most popular events such as Euros 2020, Rugby 7s and the Bournemouth Air Festival".

A busy Bournemouth beach last summer. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Councillor Drew Mellor, BCP Council Leader, said: “We are a leading holiday destination that is proud to welcome millions of visitors each year and this year is no exception"

"With half term approaching and COVID-19 restrictions now significantly eased, we have planned extensively and are ready for the summer season with all our additional measures in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all".