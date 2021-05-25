Haulier who tried to smuggle migrants out of the UK has been jailed

A Romanian lorry driver who attempted to smuggle migrants out of the UK has been jailed for six years.

Sebastian Gabriel Podar from Tuzrii, was arrested as part of a long-running National Crime Agency Operation at the port of Dover on the 2nd of December last year.

Nine migrants were discovered in the back of the HGV, which was booked to travel on a ferry to France.

One of the migrants was under investigation for child sexual offences by police in Nottinghamshire and was later charged with 20 offences. The remaining eight migrants were handed to immigration authorities.

Podar had previously been stopped on the 16th of October by police, where they found six migrants inside his lorry.