Marwell Zoo announce death of cheetah

Marwell Zoo have this morning announced the death of their cheetah, named Tano.

In a post on social media, they said: "He recently developed some persistent health issues which were being managed by our veterinarians and animal care team".

"However, over the last few days his quality of life deteriorated and the difficult decision was made to euthanise him".

The death of Tano means there is no longer a cheetah at the zoo. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tano was eight years old and arrived at Marwell from Landau Zoo in Germany with his brother Jabal in 2014.

Tano loved lazing around in the sunshine. He was gentle but had a bold character and will be incredibly missed by his keepers Marwell Zoo

Tano's enclosure will now be renovated for the zoo's serval pair, Jinx and Hex, to move in soon.