Police investigation continues into shooting of Sasha Johnson
Commander Alison Heydari, Metropolitan Police
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the shooting of Ruskin College graduate Sasha Johnson.
Police were called to an address in Southwark just before 03:00hrs on Sunday morning following reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found 27-year-old Sasha Johnson who had been shot.
She remains in a critical condition in a south London hospital and her family are being supported by specialist officers.
Saha Johnson is a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained momentum following the death of US man George Floyd a year ago today.
It was suggested that her status in the movement may have made her target, however police have been quick to say this was not a targeted attack.
Police have also said that they are not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to the incident.
A man, believed aged in his 20s, also suffered a superficial knife injury during the incident. He attended hospital and was discharged following treatment.
Police say that at this point, no other injuries have been reported.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who leads the investigation, said: "Our investigation continues to make progress but we need the assistance of the community to find out who was responsible for this horrific attack that has left Sasha fighting for her life".
Superintendent Kris Wright from the Central South Command Unit which covers policing for Southwark and Lambeth said: "I understand the shock that an incident like this causes in the local community and I want to reassure residents that specialist officers are working tirelessly to identify those responsible for this horrific attack".