Police investigation continues into shooting of Sasha Johnson

Commander Alison Heydari, Metropolitan Police

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the shooting of Ruskin College graduate Sasha Johnson.

Police were called to an address in Southwark just before 03:00hrs on Sunday morning following reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found 27-year-old Sasha Johnson who had been shot.

She remains in a critical condition in a south London hospital and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A police officer at the scene of the shooting on Consort Road. Credit: ITV News

Saha Johnson is a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained momentum following the death of US man George Floyd a year ago today.

It was suggested that her status in the movement may have made her target, however police have been quick to say this was not a targeted attack.

Police have also said that they are not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to the incident.

Sasha Johnson was involved in the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd last summer. Credit: ITV News

A man, believed aged in his 20s, also suffered a superficial knife injury during the incident. He attended hospital and was discharged following treatment.

Police say that at this point, no other injuries have been reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who leads the investigation, said: "Our investigation continues to make progress but we need the assistance of the community to find out who was responsible for this horrific attack that has left Sasha fighting for her life".

Sasha was among around 30 guests at the party. Shortly before 3am, four black males wearing dark clothing have gained entry into the garden through a side entrance and in the ensuing melee a firearm has been discharged injuring Sasha. The suspects have then fled the garden Detective Chief Inspector, Richard Leonard

Superintendent Kris Wright from the Central South Command Unit which covers policing for Southwark and Lambeth said: "I understand the shock that an incident like this causes in the local community and I want to reassure residents that specialist officers are working tirelessly to identify those responsible for this horrific attack".