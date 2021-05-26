Eight charged in connection with supply of Class A drugs in Dorset

Eight people have been charged in connection with a police investigation into a suspected organised crime network involved in the supply of class A drugs in Dorset.

The Investigation into the supply of class A drugs in the county took place between March and June 2020.

A series of arrests were then made in June 2020 in the Poole and Bournemouth areas. After further investigation work, eight men have now been re-arrested, charged and are due to appear in court.

In total around eight kilograms of suspected class A drugs were seized during the investigation as well as a firearm and ammunition.

All of the men arrested were from Bournemouth. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 35-year-old Bournemouth man and a 33-year-old Poole man have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and purchasing a prohibited weapon. A 43 year old Bournemouth man has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing ammunition without holding a firearms certificate.The three men are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26th May 2021.

A 24-year-old man, also from Bournemouth has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday 25 June 2021.

We are determined to work with our partners to do all we can to disrupt the activities of those suspected of being involved in organised criminal networks supplying class A drugs in our county Detective Inspector Jamie Halford, Dorset Police

A 34-year-old man from Bournemouth and a 43-year-old Bournemouth woman have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25th June 2021.A 35-year-old Bournemouth man has been charged with being concerned in an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another and participation in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. He is also due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25th June 2021.A 40-year-old Bournemouth man has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2nd July 2021.

Detective Inspector Jamie Halford, of Dorset Police, said: "As well as responding to information from national and regional crime-fighting partners, we also rely on information from members of the public to tackle suspected drug related activity in our communities".