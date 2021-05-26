Detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Peckham have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder.

Yesterday afternoon, Police officers from the Metropolitan Police's Violence Suppression unit stopped a 17-year-old man. Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Further investigations led officers to an address in Peckham where three further males were arrested. They are aged 18, 19 and 28 and were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A cordon in South-East London, close to where Sasha Johnson was shot in the head Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A fifth man, aged 25, was arrested later that evening following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham. He was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody. Searches are ongoing at two addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime who leads the investigation said: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made".

I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, Metropolitan Police

What happened?

The investigation was launched after police officers were called shortly before 03:00hrs on Sunday, 23rd of May following reports of gunshots in Consort Road, Peckham.

They attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot. She has been named as Sasha Johnson.

Sasha was taken by ambulance to a South London hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police do not believe Sasha Johnson was the intended target of the gun attack Credit: PA

Police and friends of Sasha Johnson have since said that they do not believe that this was a targeted attack. Police also say that they are not aware of any threats being made against her prior to the incident.

A man, believed aged in his 20s, also suffered a superficial knife injury during the incident. He attended hospital and was discharged following treatment.