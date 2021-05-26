Leeds Castle swan celebrates 30th birthday

A famous resident of the grounds of Leeds Castle is celebrating a significant milestone this month and he has been celebrating in style.

'Pickles' is celebrating his 30th birthday, and staff at the castle believe he could be the oldest swan in the UK. He is a Whooper swan and typically they live for around 10 years in the wild and can live into their late 20s in captivity.

All that was known about Pickles is that he had hatched sometime around June 1991, but no exact date had been given.

There are 19 captive bred swans that call the grounds of Leeds Castle home, but none more famous than Pickles. Credit: Leeds Castle

Staff celebrate ‘Pickles Day’ every year, often there will be a chorus of Happy Birthday shouted or sung to Pickles from the bank of the Great Water, but this year warrants a special celebration.

Pickles will enjoy his very own birthday swan food cake with his feathered friends.