Man charged with murder of one-month-old baby

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby.

Police were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court, Newbury, Berkshire, by South Central Ambulance Service on May 9th 2020, following reports that the baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. A man and a woman were arrested five days later on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

The address at Fountains Gardens in Newbury. Credit: ITV News Meridian

James Lawton, of Boreham Field, Warminster, Wiltshire, has now been charged with murder and GBH with intent and has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.

A 25-year-old woman from Newbury has been released on bail, according to ThamesValley Police.