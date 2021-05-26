Progress has been made in talks over management of channel tunnel

Talks are progressing over the management of the Channel Tunnel, with the EU taking on a reduced role following Brexit.

The UK and France should take on joint responsibility for the management of the tunnel, according to recommendations from the European Scrutiny committee.

Other recommendations include:

The government ensures Parliament is kept abreast of any rule changes on the French or UK sides

That train operators are closely consulted on any changes to how the tunnel operates.

The UK government was concerned that the European Commission wanted the tunnel to remain under EU law post-Brexit, something which the committee has now rejected.

Rachel Maclean MP told the committee that negotiations with France are going well, and that the UK government is sticking to its "red lines".