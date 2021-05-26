Swanage Railway looks for new volunteers

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

Swanage Railway has announced that it is looking for more volunteers. The end of visitor restrictions next month and with a new big attraction coming 'online', means the charity needs more people to help out this summer.

The heritage line which runs through part of the Purbecks is currently testing one of the biggest and fastest engines it has had on the railway.

Eddystone was built for Southern Railway, and was based at Bournemouth during the 1950s and 60s. But after sitting in a Welsh scrapyard for much of the 1970s and 80s, it underwent a three hundred and fifty thousand pounds restoration.

Jonathan Evans from Swanage Railway outlines the type of person they need

The charity relies on about four hundred volunteers to keep it going. The past year has been tough, and a few people have left, so now there's a campaign to attract a few new faces.

Trevor Parson says hopefully the warmer weather and lockdown easing will help: "The majority of our volunteers are retired and obviously we need to replace them all the time. But I think that as restrictions ease, more people will come out and that brings the volunteers out."

From the oily and dirty jobs on the engines and in the sheds, to helping passengers on the platform and important backroom help, the range of roles at Swanage is huge.

Swanage Railway volunteers in action. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Jonathan Evans, who is in charge of attracting more recruits, says there's a place for everyone: "People that have existing skills, be that painting, be that gardening, be that accounting, but equally who are able to learn new skills with driving, signaling, guards, porters, those sort of things, so anybody who has any free time."

For many people here, being involved in the railway has been a way of life for decades, others are happy to give just a few hours a week.