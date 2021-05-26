Thousands book for surge testing after confirmed cases of Indian Covid variant

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

Thousands of people have booked for surge coronavirus testing in four areas across the Hart District, Rushmoor Borough and the Surrey border.

In fact so many have come forward the sites are now operating at full capacity.

It comes as two cases of the Indian Covid variant have been confirmed in Fleet. The government advisory body SAGE believes there is a "realistic possibility" the variant could be 50% more transmissible

Residents of Camberley react to the surge testing

To avoid queues at the testing sites, an online booking system has been implemented.

Residents in Camberley reacted to the testing, with one saying: "I think its really important that we take responsibility and have the test to protect everyone".

Another said: "I think its very important, if we ever want to be rid of the virus then everyone needs to do it".

Councillor David Clifford from Rushmoor Borough Council says the testing is 'vital'

Councillor David Clifford from Rushmoor Borough Council, said: "We've got some warnings that we've got this virus amongst us and we've got some concerns"

"Public Health England has set this up so we've got this acceleration in testing so we can find out where the virus is. I think the appointment system has avoided queues for the test centres. There's been a brilliant take-up".

The test site over in Aldershot was also at capacity, carrying out 500 tests per day.