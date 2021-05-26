Tributes paid to former Hove MP who passed away after long illness

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to a former southern MP who has passed away.

Mike Weatherley was the MP for Hove and Portslade between 2010 and 2015.

He died on 20 May after battling a long illness.

It was because of his illness that Mike was unable to stand for a second term.

In the House of Commons, Boris Johnson described Mike as a 'dedicated' MP.

He said: "He was a dedicated parliamentarian and a fantastic servant to the people of Hove."

Brighton and Hove Conservative President Mike Long said: "I was proud that Mike was elected during my term as Chairman.

"He was a man of wide interests and formidable intellectual capacity and hard working. He was a good friend to Hove and Portslade. He will be sorely missed. We all send deepest condolences to his family."

Steve Bell, Leader of The Conservative Councillors Group, said: "I had the honour to know Mike both politically and also outside of politics where our friendship began.

"He loved Hove and was so proud to represent the residents as their MP. He enjoyed his dream job in the City he loved until illness made him stand down."