Two hundred police officers raid homes in organised crime investigation

This morning, nearly 200 officers from Thames Valley Police executed a number of warrants across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire targeting serious organised crime and the supply of class A drugs.

The raids took place in Banbury, Farmoor, Witney, Oxford, Longworth, Milton Keynes and Swindon in the early hours.

Officers arrested a total of 13 people on suspicion of drug supply, money laundering offences and possession of a firearm.

The warrants were conducted as part of a lengthy investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine in the Thames Valley. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Nine men aged between 20 and 49 and four woman aged between 26 and 70 remain in police custody.

The warrants were conducted as part of a lengthy investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine in the Thames Valley. A large quantity of class A drugs, money and weapons have been seized as a part of the operation.

Detective Inspector Steve Jones of the Serious Organised Crime Unit said: “Tackling organised crime is one of Thames Valley Police’s top priorities, and the warrants executed this morning show that we will not tolerate drug supply in our communities".