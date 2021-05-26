Two of the seven wonders in the UK can be found in the South

Two of the seven natural wonders in the UK are in the South of England a study has revealed.

The Royal Geographical Society, who published the study, decided on seven locations which are "really extraordinary".

Durdle Door, an iconic landmark on the Jurassic Coast. Credit: PA Images

The Jurassic coast, a 95 mile stretch from Exmouth in Devon to Old Harry Rocks in Dorset, is the most visited wonder according to the report. With roughly 31% of people surveyed having been to at least one part of it.

Boats pass The Needles during the 2017 Round the Island Race Credit: PA Images

The Isle of Wight also made the list with The Needles, a place many will be familiar with because of the Round the Island Race.

Only 10% of adults could name all seven places on the list. But, 44% said they would be open to exploring new places after the pandemic.

With summer around the corner, the society is urging people to go out and explore here in the UK. They say you could be amazed at what you might find on your doorstep.