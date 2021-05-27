Man who bit and spat at police officers is jailed

A man from Kent who abused, assaulted, bit and spat at police officers has been jailed.

Kenneth Britcher, 32, and from Snodland was sentenced to six months following a series of violent and drunken offences.

Police were initially called to a disturbance at his Willowside home, on 24 September 2020.

During his arrest, Britcher bit a police constable and struck another in the face.

He also spat in their direction and screamed 'I hope you get Covid'.

Britcher then appeared to become unwell and a female officer assisted him by holding a bucket in case he needed to be sick.

The 32-year-old turned his head from the bucket and spat in her face.

On 5 January 2021, police attended Britcher's home again in connection with a further altercation.

He was arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention.

Whilst waiting to be seen Britcher became abusive towards police officers, shouting and swearing.

He headbutted one of the constables in the chest.

Britcher pleaded guilty to five counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He also admitted charges of being drunk and disorderly, criminal damage and an unrelated shoplifting offence.

District Commander for Tonbridge and Malling, Chief Inspector Omid Changizi, said: "Britcher's behaviour was utterly abhorrent. Every day our officers are required to attend unpredictable, challenging and sometimes volatile situations.

"However, like any other job, officers should be able to perform their roles without being the subject of such disgusting and potentially dangerous actions.

"Any assaults on police officers and staff are completely unacceptable and we will not hesitate to prosecute those who put their safety and the safety of other emergency workers at risk in this way."