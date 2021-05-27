Police appeal for witnesses after man raped in Southampton
ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports from the scene
Police in Southampton are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was raped last Saturday, 22nd May.
It happened between 9.30pm and 10.15pm where the man was approached by two unknown men as he walked along Somerset Avenue.
One of the men then raped him in an overgrown area nearby.
The first man is described as:
White
Aged 20-30-years-old
Between 6ft 1and 6ft 2 inches tall
Skinny build
Dressed all in black with a hooded top, black mask/snood and a black rucksack
There is not a physical description of the other man, however, he's described as having a local accent.
Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.
There will be increased patrols by police officers in the area at this time.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers and a full investigation is underway.