Police appeal for witnesses after man raped in Southampton

ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports from the scene

Police in Southampton are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was raped last Saturday, 22nd May.

It happened between 9.30pm and 10.15pm where the man was approached by two unknown men as he walked along Somerset Avenue.

One of the men then raped him in an overgrown area nearby.

The man was raped in an overgrown area nearby. Credit: Google Earth

The first man is described as:

White

Aged 20-30-years-old

Between 6ft 1and 6ft 2 inches tall

Skinny build

Dressed all in black with a hooded top, black mask/snood and a black rucksack

There is not a physical description of the other man, however, he's described as having a local accent.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.

There will be increased patrols by police officers in the area at this time.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and a full investigation is underway.