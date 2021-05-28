Campaigners fight over potential 148 miles of electricity cable under Portsmouth

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Chloe Oliver

Some people living in Portsmouth are campaigning over plans for 148 miles of electricity cables which would be installed across the city. They say it would mean disruption for businesses and residents and closing main roads for months.

However, the company behind it- Aquind- say it will boost British energy security and create thousands of jobs. The £1.2 billion project will run from France to England, landing at Eastney in Southsea where it will run across Portsmouth to Lovedean in the South Downs.

Campaigners stood in silent solidarity. Credit: Joe Watson Photography

Beneath their feet lies an area of outstanding natural beauty, which - if plans go ahead - will be dug up for cables supplying up to 5% of the UK's electricity.

The 148 mile route will mean temporary disruption running from Eastney beach along Portsdown Hill, through the centre of Waterlooville, with its journey ending at Lovedean's power station.

It's a complex process, and it's not gone down well in the city.

Hear from campaigners:

A grass roots campaign against the plans was started by Viola, a retired school teacher in Portsmouth. Today they have more than 3,000 members.

We have no idea what would happen. It just went viral. We have people from the allotment joining us. Then we looked at the wider road. People from Portsmouth said 'now we don't want it' particularly people along Milton Common. Then we had people on Lovedean, Denmead, Waterlooville. They all shouted 'no we don't want it' because it's going to disturb our peace and tranquility. Viola Langley, 'Stop Aquind' campaigner

We put those concerns to the director of Aquind.

Richard Glasspool, Director- Aquind

Portsmouth City council is so strongly against the project, they've raised nearly a quarter of a million pounds to officially oppose it.

Labour MP Stephen Morgan and former defence secretary and Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt both reject the plans.

There's a bigger national pic here and I think it's strategically wrong for us to be reliant on another country to power us especially when that country has said it's going to threaten to move that power unless we agree to certain things as fishing rights. We have such a focus on being a resilient nation and that's going to undermine our resilience. Penny Mordaunt MP, Portsmouth North, Con

The Director of Aquind responded by saying we can't be self-sufficient for the next 20/25 years. "Possibly the only way we can be self-sufficient and meet the net zero carbon target is to build a lot of nuclear power stations."

A decision won't be announced until September Credit: ITV News Meridian

If plans are approved work is likely to begin in 2022.

A decision won't be announced until September.