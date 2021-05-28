Hector the horse rescued from ditch in New Forest
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service and animal rescue advisors were called to a 24-year-old horse in Cadnam stuck in a water-filled ditch in the forest near Crock Hill.
Hector’s owner, Sarah had already called a local vet to attend as crews from Lyndhurst, Brockenhurst, Totton, Redbridge arrived on the scene shortly after 8am on 26th May.
The horse in the 10ft deep ditch was sedated by the vet as a HIWFRS USAR crew with the specialist Manitou vehicle, was called to assist. Firefighters were then able to safely extricate the pony, allowing the vet to properly assess the animal, who was soon back on its feet.
HIWFRS crews made up their equipment and left the scene following a debrief just before midday.
Jim Green, HIWFRS animal rescue advisor said, "With support from the vets at Seadown Equine, we were able to formulate a plan to extricate Hector, the 24-year-old Arab gelding from a challenging predicament."