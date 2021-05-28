Major Mick takes a tour of the waterways in his 'Tintanic' boat

80-year old retired Scots Dragoon Guards major Mick Stanley- better known as Major Mick- has built his second “Tintanic” – a homemade tin can boat – and is taking it on a tour of UK waterways, setting sail from Henley.

While first time round the Tintanic stayed close to home, this time Mick’s journey is a massive, ambitious undertaking, which will see him launching the ramshackle vessel in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh and more.

Major Mick is setting sail from Henley today. Credit: PA Images

Mick is aiming to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Major Mick sets sail from Henley-on-Thames this Friday, 28 May.