Mother of missing Georgina Gharsallah to run 100km challenge to raise awareness

The mother of a woman from Worthing, who has been missing for three years, is running from London to Brighton this weekend to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in the town in March 2018. Her mother hopes running the 100 kilometre challenge in honour of the charity Missing People will help raise awareness.

Georgina Gharsallah

Andrea Gharsallah signed up for the event after deciding to complete three challenges, to mark the three years her daughter has been missing. She is planning two more similar events later in the summer.

Georgina’s story could easily just fade out. People forget. People go missing all the time, but for me - I’m her mum. I can’t just let her story slip into the background so it’s really, really important for me to keep it out there. Andrea Gharsallah

A major police investigation investigation has taken place to try to find Georgina

Georgina Gharsallah was thirty years old when she was last seen alive. The mother-of-two was pictured on CCTV around the centre of Worthing. Since then, there has been no trace of her, meaning the anguish for her family goes on.