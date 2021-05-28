Oxford University launches new centre to prepare for future pandemic threats

The University of Oxford is launching a new centre which will prepare the world for future pandemic threats.

The Pandemic Sciences Centre will use science-based solutions to respond to potential future outbreaks with speed.

It will also build in links forged during the pandemic between academia, industry and public health bodies.

Credit: ITV Meridian

Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, says the investment in science now, will help to safeguard against potential pandemics that could be more serious.

He said: "Other highly pathogenic viruses carry mortalities of 35-50%. Imagine if we had a pandemic where one in three infected people died. We are ready to take our vision to build on these foundations to ensure society is better prepared and agile in its response to future threats."

Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford, who has worked on many global health threats, will be the centre's inaugural director.

He says the collaboration between science sectors should happen "day in and day out to prevent another catastrophe like Covid-19."