Sunny staycation along the south coast this weekend?
On the first bank holiday weekend since the latest easing of restrictions, hotels, cafes and campsites in the south are hoping the forecast for sunshine will mean a much needed boost in trade.
It's set to be warmer here than Ibiza, Rome and Nice, and with half term now underway, many families are hitting the road for a staycation along the south coast.
In the New Forest, Brian and Elaine Rabbit from Buckinghamshire were among the first to pitch their tent at Long Meadow camp site today. Their children and grandchildren are joining them later. They're relieved to be able to get together again after a year.
The campsite has been empty for much of the last year with many staff furloughed.
Down the road, preparations for a busy weekend at the Carey's Manor Hotel. It's fully booked for the first time in months. With overseas travel limited, staff are hoping to make the most of people's holiday near home.
The souths beaches are expected to be busy, especially Bournemouth Beach.
It's hoped the recovery can stay on track for the summer. Could this bank holiday be the start of better times ahead?