Sunny staycation along the south coast this weekend?

On the first bank holiday weekend since the latest easing of restrictions, hotels, cafes and campsites in the south are hoping the forecast for sunshine will mean a much needed boost in trade.

It's set to be warmer here than Ibiza, Rome and Nice, and with half term now underway, many families are hitting the road for a staycation along the south coast.

In the New Forest, Brian and Elaine Rabbit from Buckinghamshire were among the first to pitch their tent at Long Meadow camp site today. Their children and grandchildren are joining them later. They're relieved to be able to get together again after a year.

Brian and Elaine Rabbit

The campsite has been empty for much of the last year with many staff furloughed.

The government support has been fantastic and we have benefited from their support and we thank them for that but to have people here at New Park, enjoying the camp site, enjoying their time here, spending their money, not only here in New Park but also out into the community. It's vital for the New Forest as a whole. Dennis Doyley, New Forest Agricultural Show Society

26% of people are considering a day trip in the next two weeks

46% feel confident about an overnight UK stay in the next month

Down the road, preparations for a busy weekend at the Carey's Manor Hotel. It's fully booked for the first time in months. With overseas travel limited, staff are hoping to make the most of people's holiday near home.

James Hiley-Jones, Greenclose Hotels

It's good for the morale of the industry- it's been a terrible time. The summer we hope will be wonderful as long as the whether holds up. But even if it doesn't I'm sure we'll do good business during the summer. Our particular concern is the Autumn. We're already a quarter behind and we need to make that money back and the only time we've got capacity to do so is in the Autumn. Anthony Climpson, Go New Forest

Hundreds have already flocked to the south's beaches Credit: ITV News Meridian

The souths beaches are expected to be busy, especially Bournemouth Beach.

It's hoped the recovery can stay on track for the summer. Could this bank holiday be the start of better times ahead?