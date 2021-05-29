A 108 year old from Bournemouth has become the oldest person in the world to enjoy a ride on a trishaw - a three wheeled bicycle with a cab. Video report by Richard Slee

Edith Green who is 108 has been on a trishaw with her daughter Pat as part of a scheme being run by Cycling Without Age. It offers rides to care home residents and lets them get out and about across thousands of locations in 42 different countries.

Until Edith went on a trishaw this week, the oldest person to do so was a 107 year old woman in Singapore. Now Edith has taken the record.

Edith says it was the highlight of her week, especially after months of lockdown and not being able to get out and see people in Bournemouth.

Her daughter Pat says it has made her so happy.

It's the one thing she really looks forward to because she absolutely loves the fresh air. I think she'd be out with them every day. Pat Hilbert, Edith's daughter

This wasn't Edith's first go on a trishaw though. Pilot John has been taking Edith on rides since she was 105.

When I'm as old as she is I hope someone does it for me. So it's great, a good day out for me, exercise for these lovely ladies, I get to see all the old homes and give something back. John Greaves, Cycling Without Age Wessex