Fancy taking up bowls? How you can get involved this weekend

The Bowls Big Weekend is taking place this Sunday with hundreds of clubs in the South taking part. Video report by Andrew Pate.

The Bowls Big Weekend is a national initiative offering clubs the opportunity to attract new members. The club in Rottingdean has welcomes players for almost 90 years.

Some may see bowls as a sport for the older person. But members at Rottingdean say it's a sport for everyone.

It suits a lot of people who retire. They can't play any more - golf, football, cricket. They're competitive people but they want something else to do and this suits them down to the ground. Bob Markham, Men's President, Sussex County Bowls

The Big Bowls weekend will see free events being held across the Meridian region.

Over 600 clubs across the country have signed up to open their doors to the public on Bank holiday weekend, allowing individuals of all ages and backgrounds to try a new sport, have some fun and meet new people in a safe and Covid-secure environment.