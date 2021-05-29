Traffic by Port brought to standstill by anti-immigration protesters

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in the busy port of Dover as anti-immigration protesters march in opposition to migrant crossings.

Lorries have lined up along the A20 and are unable to reach the key trade terminal and a heavy police presence is on the scene.

About 50 people, many carrying England flags, have been loudly demonstrating as they walk along the dual carriageway towards the town.

Officers have detained one man so far. Police are stationed around the Kent town to oversee the demonstrations.

A protest last September saw anti-migrant protesters bring traffic at the busy port to a standstill amid clashes with riot officers.

The number of people crossing the 21-mile stretch of English Channel has almost doubled so far in 2021, with more than 3,100 reaching the English coast.