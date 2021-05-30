Busy beaches as the south bakes on Bank Holiday weekend

WATCH: Mike Pearse reports from Bournemouth where thousands flocked to enjoy the May Bank Holiday weather. He spoke to seafront ranger Tom Harris and Mark Anderson from BCP Council.

There's been severe disruption on the roads as tens of thousands headed to the coast to enjoy the good weather.

Resorts were busy from early this morning with many leaving home at dawn to beat the jams.

At the same time South Western Ambulance Service declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures.

In Bournemouth the council has introduced extra measures to stop a repeat of overcrowding last summer, with extra waste bins, greater use of park-and-ride schemes, and seafront wardens patrolling the beaches.