Man arrested after suspected acid attack in Brighton

Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a woman in Brighton earlier this month have arrested a 25 year old man.

He remains in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.Officers responded to a report of a noxious substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.

The woman was found in the doorway of a house in Steine Gardens

The woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life changing injuries.

Earlier police issued CCTV images of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “Anyone who has information which could help our investigation into the assault should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Overstone.”