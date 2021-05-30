Man arrested after suspected acid attack in Brighton
Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a woman in Brighton earlier this month have arrested a 25 year old man.
He remains in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.Officers responded to a report of a noxious substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.
The woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life changing injuries.
Earlier police issued CCTV images of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “Anyone who has information which could help our investigation into the assault should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Overstone.”