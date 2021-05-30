WATCH: Abigail Bracken reports on the new arrival at Smarden Big Cat Sanctuary near Ashford. She spoke to curator Briony Smith and James Hanaway.

A competition is running to find a new name for 'Baby' Credit: The Big Cat Sanctuary- Harry Cooke

A rare baby jaguar cub can be spotted at a big cat sanctuary in Kent for the first time this weekend - shown through hidden cameras in her den.

The female cub, born to Neron and Keira – is part of the sanctuary's breeding programme, and is known as a melanistic jaguar, a rare type with black fur.

Baby and her mother Keira

The tiny cub, just a few weeks old, is being nicknamed Baby at the moment, but will be named through a public fundraising competition.

At the moment she is being kept away from public view, but will be shown to visitors via a hidden camera.

It's hoped she will be out in the open and visible to the public in August.

Baby is a third generation jaguar at the sanctuary, with her grandparents also in an enclosure there.