Coastguards urge caution as thousands flock to coastal beauty spots

The RNLI and coastguard are reminding people to be cautious when close to water during the coming days.

Temperatures in the South are expected to be warmer than Ibiza but there are warnings the sea temperatures can still be low enough to cause shock.

The charity is now calling on people to only visit beaches where lifeguards are present.

Meanwhile sun seekers and day trippers have been giving a much needed boost to business.

We've been in Whitstable where retailers feel that customer confidence is returning to the high streets after a difficult year.