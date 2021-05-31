Medical student charged with Brighton noxious substance attack

A man arrested by police investigating an assault where a noxious substance was thrown over a woman in Brighton has now been charged.25-year-old Milad Rouf, a medical student from Newport Road, Roath in Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and administering poison with intent to endanger life. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on today (31/5).

Officers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.The woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life changing injuries.