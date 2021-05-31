Two-year-old boy in hospital after being found 'unresponsive' in lake

A two-year-old boy is in hospital after he was pulled from a lake in Hampshire.

Police were called to Swanwick Lake on Sunday night (30 May) just after 8pm where the boy was found unresponsive in the water.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all in attendance at the incident at the nature reserve.

The child was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man, known to the boy, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Swanwick Lake Credit: Viewer picture

Police are now appealing for witnesses to establish how the boy came to be in the water, and is urging anyone who was there between 7.45pm and 8.30pm to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: “We know this incident will come as a shock to the local community, but we ask people to please not speculate as we follow up all lines of enquiry to establish how the boy came to be in the water.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened, and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area to help us build up a picture of the circumstances.

“If you were in the area at this time, please call us. Any information, no matter how small, could prove significant, so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210210811.