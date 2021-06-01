'A successful weekend but disappointing that people were still leaving rubbish'

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

The leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council says despite a successful weekend, it was 'disappointing' that beachgoers were still leaving rubbish behind.

Thousands headed to the coast over the Bank Holiday weekend to make the most of the warm temperatures.

Many flocked to sites such as Bournemouth beach, Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove.

Clean up along Bournemouth beach Credit: ITV News Meridian

Beach cleaners were out early on Tuesday morning combing the shores for bottles, cans and other rubbish left behind by visitors.

Cllr Drew Mellor (Con) says it was overall a good weekend for the area, compared last year's hot weather surge which triggered a major incident, but litter remained an issue.

Litter on Bournemouth beach Credit: ITV News Meridian

He says: "It was a really busy weekend, and we're delighted to see so many people enjoying the spaces. But it's disappointing that people still were leaving some rubbish.

"Our message is clear; Respect, Protect, Enjoy. We've got a massive capacity of bins now so at least people should be able to use them."

It was also a busy Bank Holiday for emergency services in the region.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was called to a fatal collision in Bournemouth, one of two motorcyclists killed on Dorset's roads on Sunday (30 May).

The number of emergency calls was so also so high that the South Western Ambulance Service declared a "critical incident" due to what it called "extreme pressures".

Paula Windsor from South Western Ambulance Service said: "We had over 3,2000 incidents which are on New Year's Eve levels."In May of this year we have reported those levels for over six occasions, however, Sunday was the highest."

With the warm weather set to continue across the week, both councils and emergency services are urging the public to take care and act responsibly.