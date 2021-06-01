Bodies found in the River Thames prompt warnings to take care along waterways

A body has been found in the search for a missing boy in the River Thames.

Thames Valley Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End on Monday (31 May) at around 3pm after reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.

Following searches, the body of a boy was recovered from the river by divers.

His next of kin has been informed.

Officers says his death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Mark Carolan, based at Reading police station, said: “Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services, local residents and the divers from Specialist Group International who assisted our officers in searching for the boy."

Thames Valley Police Credit: ITV News Meridian

On Monday (31 May) emergency services were also called to Boutlers Lock in Maidenhead where a woman's body was pulled from the water.

Both tragedies have prompt warnings from organisations for people to stay safe and be aware of the currents in our rivers.

Adrian Lole from the Canal & River Trust says fighting against a current can often not be successful if you find yourself in trouble in the water.

He said: "If you're caught in a current, it is pointless fighting against it. Go with the flow. Look downstream, look where you can possibly get to the side of the river and hold onto something.

"It is a natural urge to fight against the current, but it is very counterproductive. Not many swimmers can actually beat the Thames, if you're in the Thames. So look downstream where you reach something or where someone can reach you."