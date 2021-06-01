Covid-19 vaccine study for pregnant women launches in Oxford

The first coronavirus vaccine study for pregnant women in the UK has been launched in Oxford.

Researchers from the National Institute for Health Research hope to further understand the impact the Pfizer-BioNTech jab has on those expecting.

The John Radcliffe Hospital is taking part in the study and will begin recruiting mums-to-be this week.

A bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Those enrolled will receive either two doses of the vaccine, or a placebo, given 21 days apart. One month after giving birth they will then be "unblinded" - and those who didn't get the vaccine will be given it.

Expecting mums who are eligible will be identified by hospital staff, such as midwives, who will then refer them to the study doctor.

The JVCI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) has already said that approved vaccines are safe for pregnant women, but the team behind the study hope to further develop this knowledge.