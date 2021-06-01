Fostering heroes: The couple in their 80s who've raised more than 70 children

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth

A couple from Hampshire who have fostered over 70 children say they have no plans to stop now.

Norma and Ian Scott, who are 80 and 87, have spent the last 35 years fostering youngsters, often from troubled backgrounds.

Tuesday (1 June) saw the pair celebrating another wedding anniversary, and they say they're looking forward to a new fostering placement later this month.

The couple started fostering later in life after Norma had a miscarriage in her 40s, but their shared passion has helped transform the prospects of those in their care.

Norma said: "When you see them going off on one, you have to realise that it's not you they're angry with, it's their past."

Ian said: "They've been so damaged by their past lives it's heartbreaking; so you have to be tolerant, and non-judgemental."

Despite some challenging moments, the successes makes it all worthwhile.

Julia was their very first foster child in 1987 and she says she owes Norma and Ian everything.

Julia said: "When I landed on their doorstep it wasn't the best time in my life."

When asked what her message was for the couple, she said: "I'm so so proud of you and thank you for everything that you've done for me.

"Without you I wouldn't be here so a huge huge thank you and I love you lots."

They understand fostering is not for everyone, but are encouraging more people to think about what can be a very fulfilling vocation, at any age.

Norma said: "There's a sense of having achieved something, doing something useful - and we've loved doing it."

Ian said: "You know you're putting what you can into their lives. What they do with it after is up to them but you hope you've done something."

Norma and Ian celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary. Credit: ITV News Meridian

They're now celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary with cards and flowers from some of those they've helped. And there appears to be no sign of the couple stopping what they're doing just yet.

Norma said: "They keep us young because I love teenagers. The last thing I want to do is be an old 'fuddy duddy' - I thought - that's never going to be me.

"And as my dear friend said to me 'keep your blusher on and your mascara'. I mean we do love this job - if you didn't love it, you wouldn't do it."