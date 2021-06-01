A murder investigation is underway after police believe a man who went missing in East Sussex 'may have come to harm'.

Marc Williams, 18, went to the Maresfield area on Saturday evening (29 May).

He called his family about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but never returned.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder at a property in Eastbourne on Tuesday (1 June).

He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: "Sadly, we are now treating the disappearance of Marc Williams as a criminal investigation and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

"Finding Marc remains our priority and we continue to appeal to the public with any information to please come forward and report it to us.

"Our thoughts are with Marc’s family at this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

"This investigation is a dynamic and fast-moving enquiry and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident.

Detectives say they are treating the incident as isolated and that there is no suggestion of a wider threat to the public.

Anyone with information is being urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Skittle.