Who are Chatham Dockyard's hidden heroines?

Women who worked, or are still working, at Chatham's Historic Dockyard are celebrated in a new exhibition called 'Hidden Heroines'.

They include those who worked in factories in the World Wars, and some who would dress up as men to get out to sea.

Below are just two of the many stories being told through the exhibition.

Leanne Clark

Leanne Clark has been working in the ropery at Chatham's historic Dockyard for nine years.

She's the only woman in this section, making ropes using Victorian machinery.

Leanne is one of dozens of individuals celebrated as a Hidden Heroine.

She says: "It's the historical side. We are keeping a tradition alive by using the Victorian machinery.

"You don't see that anywhere really these days. And being a part of that is something quite unique and sort of, cool!"

Grace Mulford

Grace Mulford was one of 18 car drivers and one of three motorbike dispatch riders working out of Chatham Dockyard in the First World War.

Some of her relatives had no idea of her involvement with the Royal Navy.

Grace's grandson John Mulford said: "Until a few months ago we didn't know she was around at the Dockyard but we found the information by accident when were clearing out my aunt's house.

"We saw the photograph and we were amazed quite honestly."

The exhibition's curator Alexandra Curson says it is a chance to explore a perhaps unknown part of history.

She says: "They've often been overlooked by the traditional narrative of museum or history telling.

"What we've been able to do is find stories that have just been missed out from the history books and we've done some amazing research into the archives."