Body cameras to be trialled by ambulance crews to help prevent attacks

Ambulance crews in the south and south east are to trial the use of body-worn cameras to help prevent assaults.

The twelve month pilot scheme will start in the next few weeks. Its hoped the equipment will act as a deterrent to aggression and violence, and provide evidence for future prosecutions.

The project is part of a national rollout of body-worn cameras following successful trials in London and the North West.

An ambulance body camera in use Credit: London Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service, which covers Dorset and Wiltshire, saw 1,917 incidents of violence and aggression from patients and other members of the public during the 12 months until 23 May 2021.

Those figures included 588 verbal abuse incidents, 474 aggressive behaviour incidents, and 345 physical assaults.

That was a 38% increase compared to 1,387 incidents reported during the previous year.

Paramedic Mike Jones from South Western Ambulance has welcome the cameras, saying they will help keep crews safe.

Sadly our people continue to face a high and rising level of unacceptable behaviour while trying to provide emergency care to patients. This is having a profound and lasting impact on them, their colleagues and loved ones. We hope these cameras will deter many people from abusing our people, and know they could also help to prosecute those who do cause harm. Mike Jones, South Western Ambulance

At South East Coast Ambulance Service, the trial will involve approximately 400 body worn cameras being used by crews across five areas covered by the Trust – Thanet, Medway, Gatwick, Brighton and Guildford.

In 2019-2020, SECAmb staff reported 245 incidents of physical assault. In the same year, staff reported 219 incidents of directed verbal abuse.

Executive Director of Operations, Emma Williams, said: “One assault against a member of staff is one too many. Our staff should expect to be able to come to work and care for people without the risk of violence or abuse. Sadly, there are a small number of individuals who seem to think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.