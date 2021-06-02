Body found in search for missing Marc Williams

Police investigating the disappearance of Marc Williams, 18, who was reported missing from Uckfield on Sunday (30 May), have found a body.

Marc went to the Maresfield area on Saturday evening (29 May).

He called his family about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but never returned.

Search teams located a body in woodland surrounding the Heron’s Ghyll area late Tuesday night (1 June).

While the body has not been formally identified at this early stage, detectives believe it to be Marc.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder in Eastbourne on Tuesday (1 June).

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: "This is an absolutely devastating discovery and our thoughts are with Marc's family at this difficult time. His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"This investigation is a dynamic and fast-moving enquiry and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident. I am extremely grateful to our respective police teams for their unwavering commitment to finding Marc.

"We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area and urge people to support us by avoiding engaging in online speculation while we investigate.

Anyone with information is being urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Skittle.