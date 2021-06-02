Brighton locals urged to help keep city clean by 'adopting a street'

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

Brighton and Hove is undergoing its next phase of deep cleaning, with a number of streets being targetted.

In preparation for the Bank Holiday, the council put in place 70 extra bins along the 8 mile stretch of beach, meaning there are now more than 400, but beach clean ups afterwards showed people still decided to leave their litter behind.

Rubbish left on Brighton beach Credit: ITV News Meridian

But while cleaners take care of the beach daily, there are other areas of the city which are in need of a deep clean.

Over the next few days, teams will be out in force, jet washing roads, pavements, street furniture and painting out graffiti in key areas in need of a bit of 'love and attention'.

A council worker paints over graffiti in Brighton Credit: ITV News Meridian

The council is asking everyone who lives in the city to get involved, with local people and businesses doing their bit to keep the streets clean.

It is encouraging people to 'adopt a street' or 'dust up your doorstep' by picking litter, removing weeds, jet washing pavements if possible.

Watch: What residents think of the 'adopt a street' message

The four-day clean up is the latest in the city's deep cleans and also runs in conjunction with the nationwide Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

Allison Ogden-Newton from Keep Britain Tidy said: "This is about local people taking control and really being able to feel they can do something.

"It's that call to action that I think is really meaningful because what we do know is that people who get involved in this, feel great after afterwards."

With the peak tourist season just around the corner, the council hopes residents and business owners will take pride in the city as the UK looks to recover from the pandemic.