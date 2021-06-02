Ladders left behind in castle gold theft could lead to catching thieves

Photos of two ladders believed to have been used in the theft of more than a million pounds worth of gold and silver from a castle have been released by police.

At around 10.30pm on Friday 21 May, staff at Arundel Castle in Sussex were alerted to a break in when a burglar alarm had sounded.

Various items were taken from a display cabinet during the raid, including the Gold Rosary Beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587.

Credit: Arundel Castle

Several coronation cups given by the Sovereign to the Earl Marshal of the day, and other gold and silver treasures were also stolen.

Two extendable, metal ladders (one 6ft long and one 12ft) were found at the castle.

It is believed they were used by the thieves to gain access to the dining room area where a window was forced to gain entry.

Credit: Sussex Police

Detective Inspector Alan Pack of Sussex Police said; "The ladders have clearly been well used over some years. The long ladder has distinctive black and yellow paint splashings and each has some worn labelling.

"We hope that someone in the decorating or building trade, or maybe someone who just had them at home, will realise that they are now missing them, and will contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce.